Three brothers set to open 'extraordinary' new 'dream' pub in Northampton town centre

Three brothers from Northamptonshire are set to open their 'dream' pub in Northampton town centre around mid-autumn this year if plans are approved.

Josh, Jack, and Ellis Fitzgerald from Long Buckby have secured a £250,000 investment to convert Sharps furniture shop, in Abington Street and Market Square, into their new pub, called Brothers Pub Company.

The pub will be situated on both floors of the listed building and have space for 100 covers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Josh (right), Jack and Ellis are set to open their new pub at the Sharps furniture shop in Abington Street

Josh, 30, said: "We've been planning this project for two years. It's a great opportunity being in the heart of the town. 100 per cent we are very excited, this is our dream social pub venue.

"We're going to have table top games, playing cards on the tables, bottomless brunches, cocktail masterclasses, a vegan menu, a 0% beer on tap, British themed food, and always trying to incorporate a social aspect.

"There's also lots of potential to do things on the Market Square, especially with the World Cup coming up next year. We've applied for 14 seats outside and the whole concept inside will be green and neon designed by local company, ABDA Design."

Josh said the brothers have embarked on this project because it is something they feel is missing from the town.

Sharps is a listed building and will be converted into the new pub

Josh said: "We want to modernise the pub industry here and raise the bar.

"The bar has been set quite low by pubs over the years. The pub events in the town have been the bare minimum, like karaoke and bi-weekly quizzes. And there are only places where you just drink, eat and leave.

"We want to create something a bit different; our sole purpose is to raise the bar within the hospitality industry and create extraordinary experiences. It should be good for the town."

On receiving the £250,000 funding during covid, Josh said: "It's good to be able to have the proper amount of money we need to get going."

The brothers are giving away 1,000 free tapas and cocktails when they're open

The brothers are also giving away 1,000 free tapas or cocktails for when the pub opens, which can be claimed via their website here.

Josh added: "Come and have an extraordinary social experience when we're open!"