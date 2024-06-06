Thousands to gain access to full fibre broadband in West Northamptonshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Full fibre broadband is heading to a further seven exchange areas in Northamptonshire as part of a broadband upgrade by Openreach across the East Midlands.

People living in West Haddon, Pattishall, Silverstone, Weston Favell and Middelton Cheney are next in line for full fibre in West Northamptonshire.

The expansion of Openreach gives residents and businesses the opportunity to access superfast broadband services. Across Northamptonshire, a further 21,000 homes and business will have this gigabit-capable technology available to them. This infrastructure enhancement equates to an investment of over £6.3 million into the local economy taking Openreach’s Full Fibre investment to over £87.3 million in the county.

