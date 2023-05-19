A pharmacy in a busy Northampton supermarket is set to close down soon along with hundreds of others across the country.

Lloyds Pharmacy at Sainsbury’s in Weedon Road, which serves thousands of customers, is set to close down soon.

The pharmacy confirmed that it will be closing 237 pharmacies based in Sainsbury’s sites across the UK this year.

Lloyds Pharmacy at Sainsbury's in Sixfields is set to close in June

A spokeswoman for Lloyds Pharmacy said: “We can confirm that the Lloyds Pharmacy branch in Sainsbury's Weedon Road, Northampton is expected to close in June as part of Lloyds Pharmacy’s withdrawal of services from all 237 Sainsbury’s stores during 2023.

“Throughout the process, Lloyds Pharmacy is committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. As part of this, branch teams are keeping patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations to an alternative provision.”

There are still four other Lloyds Pharmacy branches which remain open in Northampton, including site in Wellingborough Road, Ardington Road, Greenview Drive, and Park Avenue North.

Lloyds Pharmacy at Weston Favell Health Centre closed it doors for good on October 31 2019.

The branch served thousands of patients and sits alongside several healthcare services which operate out of the centre including Favell Plus Surgery, Mayfield Surgery and several GPs who hold their surgeries as part of the Weston Favell Primary Care service.