Thousands of homes in three Northamptonshire villages set for January broadband boost

More than half of the 3,700 homes and businesses in three Northamptonshire villages due to be given access to full fibre broadband will be connected this month, benefitting in part from the £97 million worth of investment being made by Gigaclear to extend its network in the county.

In total, more than 3,700 homes in Middleton Cheney, Byfield and Hinton are set to benefit in part from the £97 million worth of investment being made in Northamptonshire by the UK’s leading rural, ultrafast broadband provider, Gigaclear to expand its full-fibre network to underserved market towns and villages across the county.

East Delivery Director Tony Smith said: “Moving into rural Northamptonshire demonstrates our commitment to extend our network to new communities. Whilst many other broadband providers compete to offer their services in dense, urban areas we’re focussing on harder-to-reach communities that are far less likely to have a choice of supplier.”