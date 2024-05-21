This successful creative design studio helps businesses thrive with branding and social media assistance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This successful creative design studio, run by a Northampton couple, helps businesses with branding, social media and photography across the county and beyond.

Tia Dang and George Audas each have different specialisms but work well as a team to run Tia Dang Studios remotely.

It was in 2018 when Tia graduated with a first class honours degree in graphic design and illustration, and went on to work with companies and agencies to broaden her knowledge and skills.

Two years later, while focusing mainly on illustration, Tia branched out into branding and created a social media profile to showcase her work for more people to see online.

2021 saw the side hustle take off and Tia left her job as a web designer assistant to make Tia Dang Studios her full-time career. Last year saw a fresh rebrand for the business and Tia has seen an increase in interest ever since.

With Tia as the lead designer and George as the video and photo editor, the pair continue to push the creative design studio to a wider audience.

“We have expertise in branding, social media management, photography and videography,” said Tia, when asked to summarise the business’ offering. “We have the all-round package to elevate your brand and business.”

The founder says the studio has been received “really well” over the past couple of years, even when she was first finding her feet after leaving her former role.

2024 is off to a great start for Tia Dang Studios, having helped two local businesses – Bailey’s & Co. salon and Genevieve’s Cafe – develop their brand identities and logos.

Frequenting co-working spaces has helped Tia build her network and she believes 2024 is “the year for their business”.

Many clients initially reach out to Tia to praise how “neat and aesthetic” her social media feed is, and they want to utilise that approach for their own brand.

“They often have an idea but don’t know how to visually put it out there and need our expertise,” said Tia. “How I present myself with the visuals is what people compliment.”

Tia’s biggest achievement to date is working alongside Laura Hughes from the newly opened Genevieve’s Cafe in Pineham village.

Having developed the brand identity, including the primary and secondary logos, colour scheme and typography, Tia has enjoyed seeing the initial computer designs come to life on the interior and exterior of the cafe.

“I’m really proud and Laura was really happy,” said Tia, who secured this client as a result of positive word of mouth.

When asked her favourite part of running a business and working alongside like-minded others, Tia said: “It’s helping them. They come to me for business help and I see it as a long-lasting friendship.

“I’m not one to do some work and never hear from people again. I support their businesses too. The support network makes me happy as in my design career before, I would never hear from clients again. It’s such a different experience.”