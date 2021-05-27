This Northamptonshire hotel and spa is looking for lots of new staff to join their team

Whittlebury Park hotel and spa in Towcester is recruiting new team members as a result of high demand they've received since re-opening on May 17.

There are a lot of positions to fill at the hotel across housekeeping, food and beverage, greenkeeping, estate management, maintenance and conference and events sales.

Commercial Director at Whittlebury Park, Marc Webster, said: “Now that restrictions are lifting and we are re-opening our business, our next challenge is resource and recruiting. Our industry has been hit hard, as Brexit and loss of team members to other industries has taken its toll.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whittlebury Park.

“We have seen a gradual increase in the volume of enquiries each week since mid-February across all of our business sectors and so we are now looking for talented individuals to help us re-build our business in this crucial recovery phase.”

The Northamptonshire-based resort includes a 254-bedroom hotel, spa, 36-hole championship golf course and extensive conference and events facilities. It re-opened in line with government guidelines on May 17 and has since received strong demand for hotel stays with 50 percent of spa days fully booked until mid-June.

In the opening week, there was a 43 percent increase in the value of corporate enquiries for the hotel's meetings and event space compared to the same week in 2019. Whittlebury Park, as a result, is looking for team members across all areas of the business.

Job vacancies include greenkeepers, spa therapists, groundsman and gardeners, housekeeping and cleaning attendants, waiting staff and maintenance.