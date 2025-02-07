This family-run gourmet burger truck business hopes to continue gaining momentum at it approaches two years

This family-run gourmet burger truck business hopes to continue gaining momentum as it approaches two years up and running in Northampton this summer.

Jude’s Kitchen, located in Harpole, champions freshly-prepared food and regularly pops up at different events and venues across the county.

The business was founded by Jon and Jude Clements in June 2023, following the demise of Jon’s former business during the pandemic.

The pair spent a lot of time cooking in the garden during the lockdowns and after hosting a pig roast for some friends after the pandemic, they decided to try something new and purchase a food truck.

As well as popping up at different locations on evenings and weekends, Jude’s Kitchen caters for private functions and also has a breakfast and lunch offering. Their collaborations include Silverstone, Northampton School for Boys, and Wharf Distillery.

“Burgers are something I knew were popular,” said Jon. “We pride ourselves on food that is home cooked, freshly made and family delivered.”

He explained that they are not trying to be a trendy street food business, and saw the way that food trucks helped alleviate some of the isolation that people experienced during the pandemic.

When asked what his customers like most about Jude’s Kitchen, Jon said: “The quality of the product. I can hand on heart say that at least one person says it is the best burger they have ever had everywhere we go.”

The business was founded by Jon and Jude Clements in June 2023.

As a follower of food trends, Jon came across gluten-free and additive-free burger patties made from different cuts of beef grounded together. This is something he saw was popular in America and it helped establish Jude’s Kitchen.

More people are beginning to recognise and follow the business across the county, particularly as Jude’s Kitchen has continued to collaborate with Indi Local.

The business was one of the first to sign up to Vanessa Anderson’s app, which makes it easier to find street food vendors and pop-up events across the county and beyond.

Jon and Jude hope to continue growing the business organically by working alongside Vanessa, as well as appearing at her pop-ups at Woodmeadow Garden Centre.

For more information on Jude’s Kitchen, which is also known as The Burger Press, visit the business’ Facebook page here.