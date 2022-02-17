Northampton’s third ‘tidy up our town’ event planned to mark the Great British Spring Clean

A third ‘tidy up our town’ event will take place in Northampton to mark the Great British Spring Clean.

The event is organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and will take place from 9am to midday on Monday, April 4 starting in Market Square.

It forms part of a series of projects to tidy up Northampton town centre and follows two previous tidy days held last year, which saw dozens of volunteers collect hundreds of bags of rubbish from known litter hotspots around the town centre.

Volunteers at last year's tidy up own town event.

Mark Mullen, Northampton Town Centre BID operations manager, said: “We always want to make sure Northampton is looking its very best and The Great British Spring Clean is the perfect opportunity to get everyone involved and playing their part in a town centre tidy up.

“We were delighted to see so many people join us for our tidy days last year and we look forward to another successful day, with rubbish removed from the streets and pavements and doorways left sparkling.

“If everyone makes a concerted effort to dispose of their rubbish in the right way our town centre can stay looking its beautiful best.”

Litter picking equipment will be provided for all who are able to attend.

Residents are encouraged to lend a hand, alongside representatives from businesses, West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Council to improve the look and feel of town centre streets and car parks.