The White Kitchen Company unveils the English Heritage Range

The collaboration between The White Kitchen Company and English Heritage has created a range of kitchen cabinetry shaped by the rich history and craftsmanship of English Heritage sites such as Aspley House, Down House, home of Charles Darwin, and Brodsworth Hall & Gardens.

Inspiration from The Duke of Wellington's campaign furniture to panelling on a window shutter and cornicing in a maid's long-forgotten wardrobe provided valuable glimpses into history.

Crafted with a blend of style and functionality, the English Heritage Collection embodies classic simplicity, with delicate touches to elevate its design style. Drawer fronts and doors framed with cock beading and traditionally raised and fielded panels, create a timeless and elegant look.

From the inception, it was clear – an English Heritage range should be 100% tailor made in England, uphold the highest sustainability standards, and embrace classic English cabinet making. The collection is constructed from solid oak and FSC certified hardwood, featuring traditional dovetailed joints for both the solid oak drawers and hardwood carcasses. Traditional 5-piece doors are mortice and tenoned jointed, showcasing a dedication to craftsmanship.

The White Kitchen Company’s new English Heritage furniture paint (Colours from History) is specially formulated to be extremely low VOC, reflecting a commitment to environmental responsibility. Every aspect of an English Heritage kitchen, even the glue used, adheres to the highest ecological standards with zero VOC emissions. This sustainability ethos is not confined to the collection but extends throughout The White Kitchen Company, with the showroom powered by solar panels and workshops utilising biomass heating fuelled by timber waste.

"Our collaboration with English Heritage has created a stunning truly bespoke range of furniture that is not only timeless and elegant but also reflects our deep respect for the environment and the natural materials we use as craftsmen working with timber," stated Christopher Proudfoot (Co-Founder of The White Kitchen Company).

