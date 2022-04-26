The ten Northamptonshire locations where residents could get £20,000 to identify potential Lidl sites

Lidl wants to pay members of the public £20,000 to identify sites for potential new stores in ten Northamptonshire locations.

The supermarket, which is investing £1.3 billion in its expansion in 2021 and 2022, has revealed that it is offering a ‘finder’s fee’, which is either 1.5 percent of the total freehold purchase price or ten percent of the first year’s rent for leaseholds, which would equate to £22,500 for a completed £1.5m site purchase.

The ‘finder’s fee’ is available to anyone who can identify a “viable” option that the supermarket giant does not already know about.

Lidl needs your help to identify potential new site locations.

The move is part of an aggressive target to open 1,100 new stores by 2025, as Lidl publishes its annual list of locations across the country where it is interested in acquiring sites.

Richard Taylor, chief development officer at Lidl GB, said: “We’re opening an average of one new store a week, which is incredible, and our teams have done a phenomenal job of keeping that pace going over the last couple of years, but there are still communities up and down the country that are telling us how much they want – and need - a Lidl store.

“We work with some of the best people in the industry to identify new sites, but we also know how engaged our future and existing customers are and we want to build on this.

“Our finder’s fees are, therefore, available to absolutely anyone that can identify a viable option for a new store that we’re not already aware of, and we welcome any suitable suggestions that will help us to meet our ambitious target of 1,100 stores by the end of 2025.”

Locations in Northamptonshire where potential sites need to be identified:

Abington, Northampton East Hunsbury, Northampton Kingsthorpe, Northampton Spinney Hill, Northampton Towcester Corby East Desborough Kettering South Rushden (relocation from current store) Wellingborough North or West