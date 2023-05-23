The Old House, Wellingborough Road, Northampton: Chronicle & Echo statement

News you can trust since 1931
Correction
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd May 2023, 16:16 BST- 1 min read
The Old HouseThe Old House
The Old House

In an article published by the Chronicle & Echo on our website, headlined, ‘These are the 13 highly rated Northampton restaurants on Google which have a three star hygiene rating’, we included The Old House in Wellingborough Road, Northampton. This information was taken from the Food Standards Agency website. However, this information was incorrect and The Old House has, in fact, a four star rating based on an inspection in February 2022. The FSA has now updated their website. We are happy to clarify the situation.

