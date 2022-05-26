The Moulton Made Farmers Market is set to make a return to the county this week with a wealth of fresh local produce and homemade goods.

The second ever Moulton Made Farmers Market is taking place on Sunday, May 29 from 12pm to 3pm at The Rural Hub (gate 4) a Moulton College in Pitsford Road.

Goods being sold on the market include cheese, bread, flowers, brownies, books, ice cream, jewellery, wax melts, kitchenware, a hog roast and more.

Bar and events supervisor at Moulton College, Ellie Kemp, said: “It’s a great way to bring Moulton village and the college together and celebrate the amazing small businesses that we have locally.

“It also shows off the great facilities that we have here at the college and also displays the works that students create which is brilliant for us and the public to enjoy.”

This follows the success of Moulton college’s first farmers’ market back in February earlier this year.

Ms Kemp added: “We were blown away at how successful the first market would be. We learnt so much from the event and have grown it to be bigger and better each month.”

Here is a list of vendors set to appear at Sunday’s Mouton Made Farmers Market:

GF Shoetown Brownie Good to Bee Bertie & Flo Interiors No13 coffee roasters The Cake Hole Northampton Peachys Treats (Cheese) Moulton Meat FADIC – Freshly baked bread Plants/Floristry – bouquets and plants Emma’s pop-up bookshop Neil’s Yard Brocklebys Young Farmers Green Kitchen Preserves German Sausages Giovanna Jewellery Your Cool Ice cream The Confectionist Love and Light Wax Rainbow Ewe Daisbybell Jewellery Vikki’s Kitchen Moorgate Farm Hog Roast

More farmers’ markets hosted by the college are set to take place on July 31 and October 2 this year.

The market was initially going to take place on a monthly basis but Moulton college took the decision not to do this due to both staff and students having other commitments throughout the year and wanting to ensure the event has everyone’s involvement.