The most wonderful time of year, but also the most dangerous according to health and safety experts
With Christmas fast approaching health and safety might be the last thing on many people’s minds, but ignoring the basics could cause problems, leading to accidents which could easily be prevented.
John Crockett, Health and Safety Manager at Acorn Safety Services said: “No-one wants to be killjoy, particularly at this time of year, but it’s really important to stay on top of health and safety as the big day approaches.
“Think carefully about where you are putting decorations and tuck electrical leads out of the way to avoid trips and falls. Always make sure that decorations don’t obscure emergency exits and keep them well away from fans or heaters.
“With adverse weather of all kinds possible, make sure any workers onsite are looked after, that the proper welfare facilities are in place and that everywhere is well lit at all times.
“And with offices likely to be closed for quite some time of the holidays it makes sense to book in a legionella check for the new year to ensure that all your water systems are safe and clear of legionella bacteria.
“By taking onboard these simple tips you’ll ensure that all your staff enjoy a happy and healthy Christmas and new year.”