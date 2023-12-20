The most wonderful time of year, but also the most dangerous according to health and safety experts

IT might be the most wonderful time of the year but it could also be the most dangerous according to the experts at Acorn Safety Services in Northamptonshire.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With Christmas fast approaching health and safety might be the last thing on many people’s minds, but ignoring the basics could cause problems, leading to accidents which could easily be prevented.

John Crockett, Health and Safety Manager at Acorn Safety Services said: “No-one wants to be killjoy, particularly at this time of year, but it’s really important to stay on top of health and safety as the big day approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Think carefully about where you are putting decorations and tuck electrical leads out of the way to avoid trips and falls. Always make sure that decorations don’t obscure emergency exits and keep them well away from fans or heaters.

Adam Midson of Acorn Safety Services gets into the Christmas spirit.

“With adverse weather of all kinds possible, make sure any workers onsite are looked after, that the proper welfare facilities are in place and that everywhere is well lit at all times.

“And with offices likely to be closed for quite some time of the holidays it makes sense to book in a legionella check for the new year to ensure that all your water systems are safe and clear of legionella bacteria.