The Lewis Foundation welcomes Titan Packaging as new corporate partner

The Lewis Foundation is partnering with Titan Packaging Ltd, a leading national packaging company based in Leicestershire. Through this new partnership, Titan Packaging will help The Lewis Foundation in its mission to provide over 2,000 gift bags every month to cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the Midlands.

The two organisations already have big plans for 2025, including fundraising initiatives, financial and product donations, event support and employee volunteering sessions. The team at Titan is also exploring how it might be able to help The Lewis Foundation with the packaging of not only the thousands of gift bags it delivers, but its charity Christmas hampers too.

Following a meeting between Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, and Anna Punch and Jessica Le Page from Titan Packaging at The Logistics Awards last year, the two businesses recognised that they shared a commitment to supporting the local community.

Lorraine Lewis said: "We’re delighted to welcome Titan Packaging on board as a corporate partner. The business’s dedication to ethical practices and community action aligns perfectly with our aim to provide comfort and joy to adult cancer patients across our region. Together, we can provide some much needed support to so many people at a very challenging time of their lives.”

Lorraine Lewis and Jess Le Page

Jess Le Page, customer relationship director at Titan Packaging Ltd, added: "Partnering with The Lewis Foundation helps us to give back to the communities in which we all live and work. As a business, we focus on people, partnerships and packaging, and so joining forces with The Lewis Foundation really does reflect this focus. We’re thoroughly committed to supporting the charity’s invaluable work through fundraising, donations, events and volunteering. It’s going to be a real team effort and everyone here at Titan is delighted to be able to help such a worthwhile cause.”

For any other businesses interested in partnering with The Lewis Foundation, please get in touch via email [email protected]

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk