The latest pubs, restaurants, cafes, bars and pubs to get a five-star hygiene rating in Northampton...and the takeaways that got one and two stars

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Northampton' s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The FSA says: "The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

"The information on businesses is held on behalf of local authorities in England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland. Any queries about individual businesses should be directed to the appropriate local authority."

For more information, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

Rated 5: Yakut Lounge at 245-247 Wellingborough Road, Northamptonm rated on October 11

Rated 5: Heathers at 86 Kingsley Park Terrace, Kingsley, Northampton, Nn2 7hj; rated on October 8

Rated 5: United Reform Church at Abington Avenue, Northampton, Nn1 4qa; rated on October 1

Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at Kettering Road, Northampton, Nn3 6aa; rated on September 27