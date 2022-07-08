The latest hygiene ratings for pubs, restaurants, cafes and businesses in Northampton

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of East Northamptonshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been announced in July:

• Rated 5: Long Buckby United Reformed Church at Brington Road, Long Buckby, West Northamptonshire; rated on July 5

• Rated 5: The Griffin Inn at 25 High Street, Pitsford, West Northamptonshire; rated on June 23

• Rated 4: The Royal Oak at Church Street, Naseby, West Northamptonshire; rated on June 23

• Rated 5: Falafel Bakfar at The Cross Tree Inn, 2 Banbury Road, Byfield, West Northamptonshire; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Reynard Way Evangelical Church Reynard Way, at Boughton Green, Northampton, Nn2 8qy was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on June 21.