The Impact Showcase — now in its second year — invites people to share their stories of positive change and shine a light on the difference they make in the world. This uplifting gathering welcomes business owners, founders, creatives, therapists, healers and leaders whose work is guided by purpose, passion and heart.

Created by local business owner, Shehnaaz Latif, founder of TOOT Services Ltd — which stands for Tell Others Out There — the Impact Showcase was born from a simple idea: to create a event that feels different from traditional conferences, networking events, or awards ceremonies.

“I wanted to create a space where everyone feels welcomed to share their story and showcase the impact of their work!” explains Shehnaaz. “Conferences and Award ceremonies have their place — they motivate and recognise achievement — but I felt there was room for something that celebrates the heart behind the work, without competition or comparison but rather a deep and pure desire to celebrate one and all.”

At its core, the Impact Showcase is about connection, reflection, and rejoicing. It gives changemakers a chance to pause, to celebrate their wins, and to share their journeys with others who understand the challenges and rewards of making a difference.

The white peacock: a symbol of uniqueness and authenticity and the courage to share your brilliance and inspire others to do the same.

Guests are invited to share their Impact Story, take to the stage if they wish, and enjoy a nourishing meal in the company of like-minded people.

Taking place at the University of Northampton's Creative Hub and supported by a range of local and national businesses, networks, organisations and institutions, each ticket includes lunch, a thoughtful gift, and the opportunity to be part of a supportive, purpose-led community.

The event’s emblem, the white peacock, beautifully embodies its values. A symbol of uniqueness and authenticity, the white peacock represents individuality, purity of purpose, and the courage to stand out.

“The white peacock reminds us that everyone has something special to contribute,” says Shehnaaz “and that when one person fans their feathers — shares their story or moment of pride — we can all applaud them, celebrate them, and feel inspired to fan our own.”

The Impact Showcase is not about being the best — it’s about acknowledging that everyone has a part to play. It celebrates the collective impact created when each person embraces their role and tells their story with pride.

Join this celebration of purpose, connection, and Tell Others Out There (TOOT!) about the difference your work makes!

For more information and to purchase your ticket, please visit: www.theimpactshowcase.com