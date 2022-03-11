The highest rated fish and chip shops in Northampton according to Google reviews

Fish and chips is one of the nation's favourite and Northampton has some top places to eat.
Here are the top 10 as rated by Google reviews. All pictures from Google Maps.
1.
Windsor Fish & Chip Bar
4.8 Google Stars (243 reviews)
"Well what can i say.... amazing hot tasty food as always :) I keep saying it but highly recommend this place for food!"
2.
Leyland's Fish and Chips
4.6 Google stars (31 reviews)
"Wow, after searching for decent fish and chips since we moved to Northampton 10 months ago we've finally found them!"
3.
Nick's Plaice
4.5 Google Stars (453 reviews)
"Great food,friendly and quick service. Good portions and value for money"
4.
Birchfield Fish Bar
4.5 Google stars (189 reviews)
"Incredible food, very friendly staff."