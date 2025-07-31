The Granary at Fawsley wins “Best Wedding Venue/Supplier” at Northants Life Awards 2025

The Granary at Fawsley is proud to announce it has been named Best Wedding Venue/Supplier at the prestigious Northants Life Awards 2025, solidifying its reputation as one of the region’s leading wedding destinations.

This coveted award celebrates excellence in the local wedding industry and recognises venues and suppliers who go above and beyond to deliver truly memorable experiences. For The Granary, this recognition is a testament to the heart, soul, and unwavering commitment poured into the venue by its owners, Glenn and Donna Newman.

Founded on a shared dream of creating a warm, welcoming space where couples could celebrate life’s most meaningful moments, Glenn and Donna have transformed The Granary into a multi-award-winning venue known for its breathtaking rural setting, exceptional service, and genuine, personal touch.

“We are absolutely over the moon to receive this award,” said Glenn Newman, Founder of The Granary. “This isn’t just a business for us – it’s our life’s work and our passion. Every wedding we host is a privilege, and we’re incredibly proud of the experience we offer to every couple who walks through our doors.”

Co-owner Donna Newman added, “This recognition means so much because it reflects the love, care, and attention that goes into every single event. We have an amazing team behind us, and we’re grateful to every couple who has chosen The Granary to be part of their love story.”

Known for its stunning countryside views, characterful 18th-century barns, and bespoke approach to every celebration, The Granary continues to set the standard for wedding venues in Northamptonshire and beyond.

This award is the latest in a series of milestones for the venue, which continues to grow its reputation as the go-to location for unforgettable weddings and events in the heart of the UK countryside.