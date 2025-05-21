The future of home heating: Castle Climate Control Ltd celebrates 10 years of renewable heating solutions in Northamptonshire

2025 marks a significant milestone for Castle Climate Control Ltd as the Northampton-based, family-run business celebrates a decade of delivering sustainable heating solutions to homes and businesses across the region.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Karl and Carley Fountain, the company has earned a strong reputation for its expertise in air source heat pumps (ASHPs). With Karl’s extensive background in electrical and air conditioning installations, transitioning to ASHPs was a natural progression, allowing Castle Climate Control to provide a full suite of design, installation, and maintenance services for both domestic and commercial renewable heating systems.

“Air source heat pumps are an energy efficient, eco-friendly option,” said Karl Fountain, Co-Founder of Castle Climate Control Ltd. “We’re proud to have been at the forefront of this shift for the past ten years, helping Northamptonshire residents reduce their carbon footprint.”

Carley Fountain and Karl Fountain co-owners of Castle Climate Control Ltd, accepting HVR (Heating, Ventilations & Refrigeration) Award for Highly Commended Heat Pump Installer of the Year, in 2024.

Air source heat pumps extract heat from the outside air—even in low temperatures—and use it to warm homes and provide hot water. Unlike gas or oil boilers, ASHPs transfer heat using electricity, making them significantly more efficient and environmentally friendly.

In addition to celebrating its 10th anniversary, Castle Climate Control has also successfully renewed its MCS accreditation, ensuring that all installations meet the highest industry standards. This certification allows the company to access the Boiler Upgrade Scheme, offering grants of up to £7,500 to support heat pump installations, making sustainable heating more accessible to local homeowners.

Castle Climate Control’s services include the design, installation, and maintenance of ASHPs, as well as consultation on integrating these systems with underfloor heating, radiators, and hot water systems. The team works closely with homeowners, builders, and M&E contractors to optimise each system for maximum efficiency and performance.

“As the UK moves towards its net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050, the demand for renewable heating solutions will only continue to grow,” said Carley Fountain, Co-Founder. “We’re excited to continue our journey and help more Northamptonshire residents embrace sustainable heating.”

For more information about Castle Climate Control Ltd and its services, visit www.castleclimatecontrol.co.uk