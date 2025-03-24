The Four Pears to host Masterchef winner and rising star chefs for special evening of fine dining

The Four Pears pub is getting set to launch a night of fine dining prepared by college students next month.

‘One-of-a-kind’ evening to reflect passion of next generation

A Northampton pub is getting set to host a new crop of rising star chefs for a unique dining experience next month - alongside Masterchef winner Dan Merriman.

The Four Pears, in Little Houghton, is gearing up to showcase the very best of this region's emerging culinary talent on Tuesday, April 8 for the ultimate evening of fine dining.

Throughout the service, students from Northampton, Moulton, Bedford and Loughborough colleges will be guided by seasoned mentors as they create a multi-course tasting menu.

The event will feature guest chef Dan Merriman, the latest winner of MasterChef: The Professionals, and an impressive lineup of mentors, including James Peck, Dan Britten, Shaune Hall MCGB, David Smith, and skills coach Suzie Barber.

James Peck, owner of The Four Pears, is taking part for the first time as a member of the Master Chefs of Great Britain.

He said: “It never ceases to amaze me how incredible our young, emerging talent is.

“With their expertise and flair, these chefs will work alongside the students to craft a memorable culinary experience that reflects the passion and talent of the next generation.

“Not only does this one-of-a-kind night really champion gastronomy's future but it also contributes to a great cause.”

The event, which will be supported by Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards and Made In Northamptonshire (MIN), will donate £10 from every ticket to Hospitality Action.

Director of the awards and MIN, Rachel Mallows, said: “This is a really lovely event for all of us to get behind, support and promote.

“As a county we need to be encouraging our young chefs to flourish here and this is a brilliant initiative from James and his team to inspire them.”

Tilley’s Wine of Wollaston, who are sponsoring the evening, are welcoming each guest with a drink as college students also take to front of house roles to help immerse diners.

Clare Deer, Operations Manager, added: “Celebrating young people, the future of our industry and showcasing highly trained skills is what we care so deeply about at Ember and The Four Pears.

“When this collaboration came about, our team jumped at the chance to enhance learning experiences in a live restaurant setting.

“By supporting colleges with this opportunity, it really helps young chefs to gain invaluable insight into their industry and we can’t wait to see them all in action next month.”