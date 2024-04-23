‘The event could be compromised’: The Welton Soapbox Derby organiser shares concerns over racetrack potholes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Northamptonshire soapbox racing event could be cancelled unless road repairs are carried out on the potholes in the area, the organiser said.

The Welton Soapbox Derby, a free-to-spectate event that has been held in Welton, near Daventry, since 2014, is set to take place on Saturday, July 13.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said it has planned work in the area, which is expected to be completed by July 10 for the race.

Daventry Banksie displayed 15 hand-painted boards in Welton and Woodford Halse on Friday, April 12, as part of her battle against potholes in the county.

In an interview with this newspaper today, Chris Barlow, 49, one of the four members of the organising team, said: “The reality of how big a problem we were facing became clear very quickly.

“It’s dangerous. The event could be compromised.”

The non-motorised event challenges teams to build a soapbox before competing against the clock in a 600-metre downhill race.

Chris said: “We put the safety of the people at the forefront of what we do.

Daventry Banksie's pothole sign pictured.

“If one of these carts catches one of those ruts, the likelihood is that they're going to have an accident.”

The team behind the non-profit organisation that raises funds for local charities delivered six events back-to-back, with more than 2000 people spectating from 2014 to 2019.

“A lot of the residents are really supportive of this event going ahead. This event is at risk if the council doesn't take responsibility for correcting the road.

“It is terrible. We need support. We need the road infrastructure. It's imperative that we get the repairs done in a timely fashion,” said Chris.

The Welton Soapbox Derby team attracted the attention of the self-styled Daventry Banksie, who has put up signs urging WNC to "Save our Soapbox."

A WNC spokesperson said: “We are aware of the works required in this area and are in discussions with the event organisers regarding the Soapbox Derby.

“The works have been scheduled in order to carry out pre-emptive carriageway repairs using the Thermal Road Repair to patch the sunken utility trenches, shallow potholes and cracks prior to the event taking place.”