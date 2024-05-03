The Entertainer Toy Shop set to launch at Tesco stores in Northamptonshire
This new partnership is offering Tesco customers in Northamptonshire the chance to shop The Entertainer’s large range of products from much-loved leading brands such as Barbie, Lego, Hot Wheels, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, as well as their exclusive range of great value Addo toys and products from the award-winning early years toy specialist, Early Learning Centre.
The Entertainer Toy Shop’s brand-new locations will be launching at the Weston Farell Extra store on Friday 10 May, followed by Corby Oakley Rd on Tuesday 14 May and Kettering Extra on Wednesday 15 May.
The rollout follows the announcement in January of an extended partnership between the leading toy retailer and supermarket. The Entertainer is due to roll out to over 750 Tesco stores in the UK throughout the year and will create over 1,000 new jobs. The announcement comes following a successful, year-long trial of The Entertainer in 35 of Tesco’s large UK stores and the positive response from customers.
Rachel Willmott, regional area manager at The Entertainer, commented: “We’re delighted to announce that The Entertainer Toy Shop will be opening in three Northamptonshire-based Tesco stores, which will bring some of our magic directly to families and children right in the heart of the local community.”
Jan Marchant, Managing Director of Home and Clothing at Tesco, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK, introducing even more customers to the great range of toys and making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in store.”