The Entertainer Toy Shop set to launch at Tesco stores in Northamptonshire

The Entertainer is set to open a toy shop within Tesco Weston Farell Extra, Corby Oakley Rd and Kettering Extra in Northamptonshire, following the announcement in January of their new partnership.
By Ella BrowningContributor
Published 3rd May 2024, 12:27 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

This new partnership is offering Tesco customers in Northamptonshire the chance to shop The Entertainer’s large range of products from much-loved leading brands such as Barbie, Lego, Hot Wheels, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol, as well as their exclusive range of great value Addo toys and products from the award-winning early years toy specialist, Early Learning Centre.

The Entertainer Toy Shop’s brand-new locations will be launching at the Weston Farell Extra store on Friday 10 May, followed by Corby Oakley Rd on Tuesday 14 May and Kettering Extra on Wednesday 15 May.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The rollout follows the announcement in January of an extended partnership between the leading toy retailer and supermarket. The Entertainer is due to roll out to over 750 Tesco stores in the UK throughout the year and will create over 1,000 new jobs. The announcement comes following a successful, year-long trial of The Entertainer in 35 of Tesco’s large UK stores and the positive response from customers.

The Entertainer Toy Shop is set to launch across three local Tesco stores next weekThe Entertainer Toy Shop is set to launch across three local Tesco stores next week
The Entertainer Toy Shop is set to launch across three local Tesco stores next week

Rachel Willmott, regional area manager at The Entertainer, commented: “We’re delighted to announce that The Entertainer Toy Shop will be opening in three Northamptonshire-based Tesco stores, which will bring some of our magic directly to families and children right in the heart of the local community.”

Jan Marchant, Managing Director of Home and Clothing at Tesco, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing The Entertainer to Tesco stores across the UK, introducing even more customers to the great range of toys and making it easier for customers to pick up a gift for their little ones in store.”

Related topics:TescoNorthamptonshire