The day the zoo came to Juniper House
22/03/2024
Juniper House care home, in Brackley, was full of animal mischief on 22th of March when the Lucia’s tiny farm came to visit the home.
Residents at Juniper House were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as rabbits, chicken, guinea pigs, rats, beared dragon and tortoise, roaming around their garden as Lucia’s tiny farm paid a visit.
General Manager Seema Thomas said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Carol was very excited and touched by the little animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”
