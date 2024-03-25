Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

22/03/2024

THE DAY THE ZOO CAME TO JUNIPER HOUSE

Juniper House care home, in Brackley, was full of animal mischief on 22th of March when the Lucia’s tiny farm came to visit the home.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beryl's pet love.

Residents at Juniper House were pleasantly surprised to see animals such as rabbits, chicken, guinea pigs, rats, beared dragon and tortoise, roaming around their garden as Lucia’s tiny farm paid a visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager Seema Thomas said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the mobile zoo here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Carol was very excited and touched by the little animals: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Juniper House care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Juniper House provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.

-Ends-