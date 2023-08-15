Ella McIntyre owner of G&E McIntyres in Northampton , With Senior stylist Cydney Charter took part in a Colour Masters by the italian Colour house Alfa parf along side 10 elite hairdresser from around the country.

They studied to gain advance knowledge and skills of hair colouring. Over the last couple of months they went to london to learn from a top hair educator. To educate themself to be the best Hair Colourist and to be wowing their clients with beautiful hair colours.

After taking part in a practical exam and written exam. They were extatic to find out on Friday 11th august . Not only did they pass but they came top of the class coming out with a Distinction. These girls know there stuff.

Colour masters of Northampton

Alfa parf educator Ger Said "They both worked so hard and truely desserved this, you could see how much they wanted each other to succeed "

Ella said " We felt so honoured and previlidged to have been able to do this colour masters working along side amazing hairdressers who became friends. We cannot thank Gerr and the Alfa parf team for thier support we enjoyed every second and shows all that revison was worth it in the end we just cannot wait for the future and Educating our team in what we have learnt , this is just the beginning for us"