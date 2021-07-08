The best steakhouses and barbecue restaurants in Northampton

If you are a carnivore with a huge love for smoky meat cooked over an open fire, read on!
We have put together a small list of good quality steakhouses and barbecue restaurants in Northampton that sell everything from dirty burgers to sticky ribs to dry aged steaks.
We are always on the hunt for up-and-coming businesses in the area to feature so, if you believe your business belongs on this list, please email [email protected]
Here are the best steakhouses and barbecue restaurants in Northamptonshire:
1. The Smoke Pit
The Smoke Pit in The Ridings in Northampton is the go-to place for barbecue food. They serve a variety of smoked meat, platters, loaded hot dogs, gourmet burgers and aged steaks. If that hasn't tickled your taste buds, they have an incredible range of cocktails and craft beer. For more information, call 01604 628774.
Photo: The Smoke Pit
2. Brooklyn Social / The Flavour Trailer
Brooklyn Social on Bridge Street in Northampton town centre has collaborated with The Flavour Trailer to bring you a menu of quirky and flavoursome gourmet burgers and messy ribs along with a variety of cocktails and delicious desserts. For more information, call 01604 204777.
Photo: Brooklyn Social
3. Smoke Street
The Smoke Pit has collaborated with Bite Street to bring you the ultimate barbecue pop-up event, Smoke Street, for one weekend only at Franklin's Gardens from Friday, July 30 to Sunday, August 1! If you are a lover of street food and barbecue, this is an event you will not want to miss.
Photo: Crispin Slee
4. Hops and Chops
Hops and Chops is a modern chophouse that cooks a variety of meat and dry aged steaks over charcoal and wood. Their menu also features pasta and gnocchi, salads, cheeses and craft beer. For more information, call 01604 751460.
Photo: Hops and Chops