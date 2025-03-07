The Bedford College Group Welcomes Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering to Employer Partnership Scheme

The Bedford College Group is delighted to announce that Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering has joined its Employer Partnership Scheme. This exciting collaboration will provide students with a range of invaluable opportunities to gain practical experience within the hospitality sector.

As part of the new partnership, Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering will work closely with The Bedford College Group to deliver a variety of initiatives aimed at supporting students’ career development. These will include apprenticeships, work experience, development days, site tours, and networking opportunities, ensuring students gain the skills and experience needed to thrive in the hospitality industry.

Additionally, students will be able to take part in open evenings, talks, collaborative projects, and other engagement activities, all designed to give them a comprehensive insight into the industry.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, said “We are thrilled to welcome Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering into our Employer Partnership Scheme. Their commitment to offering practical, real-world opportunities for our students will provide them with invaluable industry experience. We look forward to seeing how this partnership helps shape the future of students pursuing careers in hospitality.”

Left: Rebekka Hammersley – Hotel General Manager, Hampton by Hilton. Middle: Gina Bubbins – Group Director of Business Development, The Bedford College Group. Right: Fiona Stacey – Director of Sales, Hampton by Hilton.

Fiona Stacey, Director of Sales at Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering, commented “We are excited to partner with The Bedford College Group and help provide students with hands-on experience in the hospitality sector. This collaboration offers a fantastic opportunity to give back to the community and support the development of the next generation of hospitality professionals. We look forward to seeing how our combined efforts can inspire and shape the future talent in this industry.”

The partnership between The Bedford College Group and Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering is set to create lasting benefits for students, giving them access to unique learning opportunities and networking possibilities that will support their career aspirations within hospitality.

For more information about The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme, contact: [email protected]

To find out more about Hampton by Hilton Corby/Kettering, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/ormcbhx-hampton-corby-kettering/