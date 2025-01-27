The Bear roars past charity fundraising goal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bear pub in Northampton has smashed its fundraising target for The Lewis Foundation, raising a wonderful £2,024 to support patients undergoing cancer treatment in local hospitals. Initially setting an ambitious goal of £2,000 for 2024, the pub's dedicated customers and staff rallied together to raise even more money for the Northampton-based charity.

The Bear chose The Lewis Foundation as its charity of choice after it provided support to several of the pub's regular customers following their cancer diagnoses. Highlighting its ongoing commitment to the welfare of the local community, the pub’s team, led by Paula and Zac Felix, has decided to continue its fundraising efforts for The Lewis Foundation into 2025.

Lorraine Lewis, co-founder and CEO of The Lewis Foundation, said: "We are so incredibly grateful to everyone at The Bear for their unwavering support and generosity. Without donations such as this we simply wouldn’t be able to carry on as a charity. Their wonderful fundraising efforts have made a significant impact on the lives of local people who are undergoing cancer treatment. We’re really looking forward to continuing this partnership in 2025 and beyond!”

Paula Felix, the landlady of The Bear, shared her enthusiasm for the great work of the charity: "Supporting The Lewis Foundation has been such a rewarding experience for the team here at The Bear and all of our regular customers. I know that we have the best customers in town and this just proves it! Knowing that our contributions directly help people in our community during some very challenging times really does motivate us to keep going and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve over the next 12 months!”

The Bear team and customers with The Lewis Foundation's Lorraine Lewis.

The funds raised by The Bear will enable The Lewis Foundation to continue to provide over 2,000 free gift packs every month to adult cancer patients in 17 hospitals across the region. These gift packs, which include items such as puzzle books, overnight essentials and miniature radios, aim to bring comfort and joy to patients during their treatment.

For more information on The Lewis Foundation, visit www.thelewisfoundation.co.uk