The 32 restaurants, pubs, takeaways and cafes in Wellingborough Road with five star food hygiene ratings

But, which ones are rated the best in terms of food hygiene? And does your favourite get top marks for cleanliness?

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

According to the FSA, here are all the restaurants, pubs, takeaways and cafes in Wellingborough Road, Northampton that have been given the top food hygiene rating (in alphabetical order).

1 . Five-star food hygiene rating eateries in Wellingborough Road, Northampton Takeaways, pubs, restaurants and cafes in Wellingborough Road, which have the best possible food hygiene rating...Photo: FSA Photo Sales