The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan Win RoSPA Food & Drink award

The RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, now in its 68th year, is the largest occupational health and safety awards programme in the UK, receiving almost 2,000 entries annually from nearly 50 countries. The programme recognises organisations' commitment to continuous improvement in the prevention of accidents and ill health at work, assessing entrants' overarching health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Chris McDermott, CEO of The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan, expressed his excitement and pride at winning the award for a third consecutive year. "To win it once is a big achievement, twice is incredible but to win it again for the third year in a row, especially given this is the year we celebrate our 40th anniversary, is astounding. It is a real testament to the hard work and dedication shown by all our employees to ensure that we are all as safe as possible as we go about our working day," said McDermott.

This award also marks the company's ninth consecutive year of achieving the RoSPA Gold standard.

The competitive awards are presented in 32 industry sectors and for specialist areas of health and safety management, with the RoSPA Food & Drink Manufacturing Industry Sector Award being one of them. Julia Small, RoSPA's Achievements Director, commended The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan's unwavering commitment to safety, stating that good safety performance deserves recognition and rewards.

"Workplace accidents don't just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.

“We congratulate The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”

