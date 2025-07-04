The 11 cafes and takeaways in Northampton rated five stars for food hygiene in June 2025

By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:13 BST
Nearly a dozen cafes and takeaways in Northampton have been awarded the top food hygiene rating during the month of June.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) says the food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The agency says the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0, which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

According to inspectors, eateries rated four stars have “good” hygiene standards and those rated five have “very good” hygiene standards.

A number of eateries have also been rated three stars and below in Northampton during the month of April. Read more here.

Below are the 11 Northampton cafes and takeaways that were rated five stars in reports published during the month of June based on inspections completed in May and June.

1. Eateries in Northampton with highest food hygiene ratings

The Wellingborough Road takeaway was given top marks following an inspection on May 12.

2. MiMi'z Peri Peri

The Wellingborough Road takeaway was given top marks following an inspection on May 12. Photo: Google

The cafe in Harlestone Road was rated five stars after an inspection May 9.

3. The Coffee Press

The cafe in Harlestone Road was rated five stars after an inspection May 9. Photo: The Coffee Press

The cafe in Billing Garden Village was also given top marks after an inspection on May 9.

4. The Shed Cafe

The cafe in Billing Garden Village was also given top marks after an inspection on May 9. Photo: The Shed Cafe

