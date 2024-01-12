News you can trust since 1931
The 10 best rated wedding venues in and around Northampton, according to Google reviews

This list may give you a helping hand with wedding planning
Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:18 GMT

Here are the 10 best rated wedding venues in and around Northampton, according to Google reviews.

The town is home to a wide variety of places to host your special day and tie the knot – with all of the following achieving at least 4.5 stars based on 100 Google reviews or more.

With Christmas and new year engagements being a popular choice, this list could help you take the plunge and kickstart your wedding planning.

While making a start may be an overwhelming feeling, we hope this overview gives you a helping hand. Check them out below…

4.9 stars based on 258 Google reviews. Location: Eydon, Daventry, NN11 3QA. Website: https://www.crockwellfarm.co.uk/

2. Crockwell Farm

4.9 stars based on 258 Google reviews. Location: Eydon, Daventry, NN11 3QA. Website: https://www.crockwellfarm.co.uk/ Photo: Google

4.8 stars based on 515 Google reviews. Location: Main Street, Dodford, Northampton, NN7 4SR. Website: https://www.dodfordmanor-venue.co.uk/

3. Dodford Manor Barn

4.8 stars based on 515 Google reviews. Location: Main Street, Dodford, Northampton, NN7 4SR. Website: https://www.dodfordmanor-venue.co.uk/ Photo: National World

4.8 stars based on 341 Google reviews. Location: Weedon Lane, Northampton, NN7 4TA. Website: https://www.dodmoorhouse.co.uk/

4. Dodmoor House

4.8 stars based on 341 Google reviews. Location: Weedon Lane, Northampton, NN7 4TA. Website: https://www.dodmoorhouse.co.uk/ Photo: Vivid Art Photography

