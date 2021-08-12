The 10 best places to get your car MOT in Northampton, according to Google reviews

The top 10 places in Northampton for an MOT, according to Google

Most of us have to do this once a year, but where are the best places in town?

By David Summers
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 12th August 2021, 4:54 pm

If your car is up for its annual MOT, where do you go to get it done?

These are the top 10 garages in Northampton, as ranked by Google reviews.

Editor's note: Only places with more than 10 reviews have been included. Star rating out of five, number of reviews in brackets.

1.

Motorvation Northampton 4.8 (282) · MOT Centre 10+ years in business

2.

Bodymek 4.8 (108) · Vehicle repair shop 15+ years in business

3.

IN'n'OUT Autocentres Northampton - Kettering Road 4.7 (297) · MOT Centre 7+ years in business

4.

St James MOT Centre LTD 4.7 (27) · MOT Centre 10+ years in business

