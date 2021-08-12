The 10 best places to get your car MOT in Northampton, according to Google reviews

If your car is up for its annual MOT, where do you go to get it done?
These are the top 10 garages in Northampton, as ranked by Google reviews.
Editor's note: Only places with more than 10 reviews have been included. Star rating out of five, number of reviews in brackets.
1.
Motorvation Northampton
4.8 (282) · MOT Centre
10+ years in business
2.
Bodymek
4.8 (108) · Vehicle repair shop
15+ years in business
3.
IN'n'OUT Autocentres Northampton - Kettering Road
4.7 (297) · MOT Centre
7+ years in business
4.
St James MOT Centre LTD
4.7 (27) · MOT Centre
10+ years in business
