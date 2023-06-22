Julie Deacon & Louise Parker from Templemore Care Home in Northampton and Debbie Soper from St Anns Care Home in Kettering completed a 17 mile sponsored walk around Wicksteed Park last week after being inspired by the charity’s work.

Dementia Sings Out is every Thursday morning at the Compass Church and it’s a full hour of singing, dancing and laughter followed by a tea & biscuits. It’s free to attend for anyone living with dementia and their carers or families.

B & M Engagement Leads take residents there every week to enjoy the sessions, and on hand to help with the presentation this week were Robert Missin & Iris White from Templemore and Shirley Hilbourne & Kathleen Latham from St Anns.