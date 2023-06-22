News you can trust since 1931
Templemore Care Home B&M Care in Northampton fund raising success for Dementia Sings Out

Residents and Staff from B&M Care Homes were very proud today to present a check for £1,260 to Wellingborough based charity Dementia Sings Out.
By Sarah NelsonContributor
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 14:41 BST

Julie Deacon & Louise Parker from Templemore Care Home in Northampton and Debbie Soper from St Anns Care Home in Kettering completed a 17 mile sponsored walk around Wicksteed Park last week after being inspired by the charity’s work.

Dementia Sings Out is every Thursday morning at the Compass Church and it’s a full hour of singing, dancing and laughter followed by a tea & biscuits. It’s free to attend for anyone living with dementia and their carers or families.

B & M Engagement Leads take residents there every week to enjoy the sessions, and on hand to help with the presentation this week were Robert Missin & Iris White from Templemore and Shirley Hilbourne & Kathleen Latham from St Anns.

Photo left to right: Shirley Hilbourne, Kathleen Latham, Julie Deacon, Iris White, Debbie Soper, Robert Missin Photo left to right: Shirley Hilbourne, Kathleen Latham, Julie Deacon, Iris White, Debbie Soper, Robert Missin
Photo left to right: Shirley Hilbourne, Kathleen Latham, Julie Deacon, Iris White, Debbie Soper, Robert Missin
