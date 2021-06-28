Tell Northampton's Delapré Abbey what activities YOU want to see in their new wellbeing programme

A series of informal workshops are taking place at Delapré Abbey next week to get residents' thoughts on what health and wellbeing-boosting activities should be run there.

Residents' ideas will feed into the development of Northampton s first 'Green Happy Café’ - a wellbeing hub that is being developed by Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, Action for Happiness Northamptonshire, Warts and All Theatre, The General Practice Alliance Federation, Northampton Leisure Trust and the University of Northampton.

Artistic director and CEO of Warts and All Theatre, Christopher Elmer-Gorry, said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity to create a programme of activity that is co-designed and embeds individuals in active decision making.

Delapré Abbey is developing a new wellness programme and wants to hear your ideas.

"By shaping wellbeing activities that truly reflects what the community want and need, we will ensure that communities have an active voice in the creation of the programme.

"This approach will, in turn, enable the community to thrive, celebrate its success and own the impact.”

The programme aims to empower people across Northampton to have control over their health and wellbeing and will focus on arts and culture experiences, community decision making, volunteer training, social groups to form relationships, exercise classes, mindfulness, skills building and talking therapies.

This project is one of 37 from across the country to receive funding from the Thriving Communities Fund, which was established to support communities to address the issues they face as a result from the coronavirus pandemic. The fund was set up in partnership by the National Academy for Social Prescribing, Arts Council England, Historic England and Natural England, NHS England and Improvement, Sport England, the Money and Pensions Service and NHS Charities Together.

Chief executive of Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust, Richard Clinton, added: “We’re excited to welcome the community to the Abbey to share their thoughts and ideas on shaping this new

programme of wellbeing activities.

"The Abbey is a community asset and a space for everyone to relax and enjoy whilst connecting with heritage and nature, which is vital after the year that we’ve all had."

Residents can book tickets to share their ideas at any of the three informal sessions taking place on Monday, June 28 from 11am to 12.30pm, 1.30pm to 3pm or 7pm to 8.30pm. Alternatively, tickets can be booked for the online session on Tuesday, July 6 from 7pm to 8.30pm.