Teegan Jones of Changemore named finalist for SME Northamptonshire Awards

Teegan Jones, founder of Changemore, is excited to announce her recognition as a finalist in two major categories at the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards: Business Person of the Year and Young Business Person of the Year. This follows her achievement as a finalist in the Northamptonshire Business Awards (Chamber of Commerce), marking a remarkable year of recognition for her entrepreneurial journey.

Teegan established Changemore with the vision of supporting small businesses in service-based industries to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and implement strategic growth initiatives. Her innovative approach to operations transformation, project management, and business consultancy has rapidly gained traction, helping businesses maximise efficiency and achieve sustainable success.

As a young woman of colour, Teegan views her recognition as an opportunity to represent and uplift an underrepresented group of talented individuals in the business world. "I am incredibly honoured to be named a finalist in both the SME Northamptonshire Business Awards and the Northamptonshire Business Awards," Teegan said. "This recognition means so much, not just for me personally, but also for Changemore. It’s a testament to the hard work and dedication that we put into helping businesses grow and thrive. As a young woman of colour, I truly hope to inspire others from underrepresented backgrounds to pursue their entrepreneurial dreams. This is just the beginning, and I’m excited to see what’s to come."

Teegan’s passion for continuous improvement and her commitment to providing tailored solutions for businesses have earned her a place among the county’s most respected business leaders. Her unique ability to identify challenges and implement effective solutions has helped Changemore stand out as a trusted partner for business transformation.

The SME Northamptonshire Business Awards are known for celebrating the achievements of businesses and individuals who have shown exceptional innovation and leadership. Teegan’s recognition as a finalist in both categories reflects her significant impact on the business community in Northamptonshire.

As she looks forward to the upcoming awards ceremony, Teegan remains focused on Changemore’s mission of empowering businesses to reach their full potential.