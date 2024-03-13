Technician Sam wins national recognition
The UK’s leading network of SMART repairers holds a yearly conference to review its performance and recognise the achievements of the network. At its 20th annual conference held at the home of England football, St George’s Park, top technicians received Technician of the Year awards.
Presenting the awards, Revive! managing director Terry Mullen said: “The Technician of the Year awards, are an important way for us to recognise the great work that our network of highly skilled operators carries out, day in and day out in all weathers, looking after all our customers. they are responsible for delivering our key Revive! values of technical excellence and outstanding customer service every day with every job they do.”
Revive! Auto Innovations leads the way in smart repair, delivering a top quality, cost effective and time-saving alternative to taking the vehicle to a bodyshop for minor paintwork or alloy wheel repairs. As the UK’s largest network of accredited repairers, Revive! carry outwork for car dealerships, fleet and lease companies, insurance companies and the general public. Costing far less than the average insurance policy excess (and 60% lower than traditional bodyshops) the work is carried out at a time and place to suit the customer, minimising vehicle downtime and protecting the owner’s no claims bonus.