Technician Sam wins national recognition

The UK’s leading network of SMART repairers holds a yearly conference to review its performance and recognise the achievements of the network. At its 20th annual conference held at the home of England football, St George’s Park, top technicians received Technician of the Year awards.

Presenting the awards, Revive! managing director Terry Mullen said: “The Technician of the Year awards, are an important way for us to recognise the great work that our network of highly skilled operators carries out, day in and day out in all weathers, looking after all our customers. they are responsible for delivering our key Revive! values of technical excellence and outstanding customer service every day with every job they do.”

