Tech experts join forces to launch eco-friendly web agency

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two Northamptonshire-based entrepreneurs have joined forces to launch a web design agency that solely creates low carbon websites for its clients.

Poppy Eco Hub, founded by Marie Cox and Daniel Lister, partners with organisations seeking to reduce their carbon emissions, while building fast loading, high performing websites that rank well within search engines.

Marie, who runs her own website and graphic design business, Poppy Design Studio, has been building Wordpress websites for nearly 20 years. She said: “So many people are unaware that websites have a carbon footprint and create carbon dioxide emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A poorly designed and built webpage can churn out tens of grammes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) with every click. Even if your web page produces just 2g of CO2e per view and receives 10,000 monthly page views, you’re looking at 240kg CO2e per year – that’s about the same as driving from Land’s End to John O’Groats and back in the average car!

Daniel Lister and Marie Cox of Poppy Eco Hub

“By cutting that down to 0.8g per view, you would see a 60% reduction in emissions. Making these changes now is crucial for a lasting, positive effect on our planet and we are here to help businesses to do this.”

Daniel is well-known in his role as Councillor and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure at West Northamptonshire Council. What many people don’t know is that Daniel has a vast tech background, including working for marketing and data giant Kantar.

Daniel and Marie met at a networking event and soon realised that they had a shared interest in sustainability and innovation. Daniel saw Marie’s website work and was immediately impressed and saw the potential for embarking on a business venture together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Poppy Eco Hub is about more than just ‘going green’ - it’s about building high performance, technically sound websites. We utilise ultra efficient, green energy powered data centres, clean coded design, and carefully selected themes to create fast, lean sites. Even the small details matter, like using the latest video codecs to reduce file size without sacrificing quality. This technical precision results in faster load times, a smoother user experience, and increased accessibility. Plus, these optimised sites come with SEO benefits, helping them rank higher in search engines and, ultimately, driving more sales.

“We are hugely excited about the launch of Poppy Eco Hub and already have interest from several companies looking to reduce their carbon footprint through our sustainable, eco-friendly websites. If we built all our websites sustainably, we could eliminate as many emissions as the world’s fourth biggest polluting country or the equivalent emissions of the global aviation industry!

“We shouldn’t be getting poorer to get greener. We can change the world by thinking smarter.”

For more information, see https://poppyecohub.com, or email [email protected].