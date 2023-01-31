Teamwork Trust’s young leader at Northamptonshire business scoops top business award

A talented member of staff from Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust is celebrating after scooping a top accolade at the Northamptonshire Logistics Awards.

Macy Henderson, 21, was awarded Apprentice of the Year this month at these leading business awards – with Teamwork Trust becoming the only charity to win a trophy on the night.

Macy, who completed an NVQ Level 3 Diploma in Health and Social Care apprenticeship last May, has since been promoted to a junior leadership role and is now a Living and Learning Coordinator, based at the charity’s Corby’s site.

Macy and Teamwork Trust members

It is because of Teamwork Trust’s unique outsourcing offer - supporting local and national businesses to pack, assemble, label, fulfil orders and rework packaging – that Teamwork Trust was urged to take part in these logistics awards.

Helen Burdett-Wright, Chief Executive, explained: “Our logistics and outsourcing work is all part of our commitment to supporting our service users to gain education and employment experience and to work with and play a key role in the wider community.

“All income is invested back into our not-for-profit organisation to support our service users and the role Macy has played has been inspirational and impactful. Congratulations Macy, we are all so proud of you.”

Macy’s commitment and passion for her job is one of MANY reasons she has proved to be an award-winning apprentice. In Macy’s words: “Teamwork has made me a more confident person. I have grown and I know that what I do makes a difference to our service users here.”

Companies Teamwork Trust supports include Winkhaus, KAB Seating and Multy UK.

Vickie Bell, from Teamwork Trust, added: “Macy, like so many of us, was profoundly affected by covid. When she was able to come back to work she displayed even more compassion than before for our service users. Macy was excellent at her job from day one and the challenges of covid – if it’s possible – made her even better.

“She now has a leading role and supports service users creatively, with empathy and with utter professionalism.”

Macy, reflecting on the pandemic, said: “I was furloughed for a few months during covid and then started working, but from home. I would call service users every day and chat to them, for up to 45 minutes. Some were shorter calls than others, some didn’t want to speak, others wanted to speak every day. I loved my apprenticeship and I am so thankful I found Teamwork. I feel really privileged.”

The feeling is reciprocated. Teamwork Trust service users love Macy. In David’s words: “Macy is always trying her best when she is with us to be a nice person. She always makes time for us and is genuinely a kind and fun person to be around.”

Northamptonshire Logistics Award judges were particularly impressed by Macy’s determination. Not all the demands of her apprenticeship could be met at Teamwork Trust – that did not stop Macy.

Determined to qualify, she had to go out and find relevant placements and people so she could demonstrate the necessary experience to her assessor.