Team celebration kicks off 2025 at Amazon Daventry

The team from Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Daventry set the tone for a happy new year with a Las Vegas 1920’s party at the Staverton Hotel.

Amazon employees were invited to celebrate the achievement of the hundreds of colleagues who work at Amazon in Daventry during the company’s busiest months – known internally as ‘peak’.

During the pre-Christmas shopping season, Amazon employs thousands of seasonal workers to join the teams across its network of buildings in the UK. When the festive season passes, the team members from each fulfilment centre come together in style as a reward for their efforts delivering smiles to customers throughout the year.

Alex Barrett, Site Leader at Amazon in Daventry, said: “As other workplaces are winding down for Christmas, operations in our fulfilment centre ramp up. It takes a huge team of people to ensure that every item ordered on Amazon throughout the festive season gets into customers’ hands safely and efficiently.

“That couldn’t be achieved without our colleagues at Amazon in Daventry, so we wanted to mark and reward that with a post-festive season party. We’ve kicked off this new year together by celebrating all that we achieved last year, and I, for one, am looking forward to another brilliant year.”

Tatiana Gonzalez, who works at Amazon in Daventry, attended the party. She said: “It was brilliant to see out our busiest season in 2024 and see in 2025 with a big event to celebrate teamwork and fun. I’m ready to get stuck into whatever this year holds for us at Amazon in Daventry.”