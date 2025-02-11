Tea room set for transformative takeover by couple with French flair who pride themselves on quality

A Northampton tearoom is set for a transformative takeover by a couple with French flair, who pride themselves on high quality, locally sourced and homemade food.

After a heartfelt goodbye to the previous operator of The Polo Pavilion Tea Room at Winwick Hall, a new collaboration is set to begin from the first weekend in May.

Matthew and Mylene of The Biscuiterie will be bringing their French flavours, expertise and a wide array of treats to the tearoom, which will continue to support The Bruce Green Foundation.

Mia Ballard, event planner and charity organiser at Winwick Hall, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about this exciting new venture.

The Polo Pavilion Tearoom is open on Sundays throughout the summer months so when previous operator Anita parted ways with the venue in 2024, they had plenty of time to secure someone new.

When asked why Matthew and Mylene were the right fit to take over, Mia said: “There is such a bespoke feel to what they do and they have been working since 2012.

“They started from a kitchen in West Haddon making their macarons, patisseries and biscuits and when the market became saturated, they moved to a van and offered crepes and waffles alongside their signature things.”

It was the pair’s passion which shone through, as well as their dedication for hearty, high quality and homemade food.

They will be offering quintessentially British afternoon teas with French flair and a friendly atmosphere, and hope to introduce events outside of the Sunday opening hours in the future.

The tearoom will reopen on the first Sunday in May (May 4), and Mia believes it is the high quality offerings and beautiful grounds which set the venue apart from others across the county.

By supporting Matthew and Mylene on their journey, you will also be supporting The Bruce Green Foundation – and their main mission of offering enrichment opportunities on the art of cinema to the socially disadvantaged. A percentage of proceeds will be donated every week.

For more information on The Polo Pavilion Tearoom, visit their Facebook page here.