TC Group backs grassroots greatness with SCA Raptors sponsorship

Pictured: Andy Shaw – Head Coach, Callum Mellor Jamieson – Assistant Coach, SCA Raptors U13, SCA Raptors U13 team and Jenny McGee – Senior Tax Administrator, TC Group behind son, Jack McGee.

TC Group, Business Accountants & Advisors, are proud to be backing grassroots football this 2025/26 season through sponsorship of the Sporting Club Aspire (SCA) U13 Raptors, based in Great Houghton, Northampton.

The partnership came about when Jenny McGee, Senior Tax Administrator at TC, approached the business earlier this year after her son Jack joined the Raptors. With the firm’s Employee Board charity and sponsorship focus for 2025 centred on supporting smaller, community-led initiatives, this opportunity proved to be the perfect match.

Following a conversation with Head Coach Andy Shaw, TC Group learned that a full kit for one team – including match and training wear – costs over £500, a significant challenges for clubs that heavily rely on volunteers and parental contributions. With 7 youth teams competing across the Northampton and Milton Keynes Youth Leagues, these costs quickly add up.

TC Group stepped in to sponsor the team that Jenny’s son Jack plays for, proudly supporting their ongoing success after a strong season that saw them lift two trophies.

Jack McGee - SCA Raptors U13 wearing his new TC Group sponsored kit

The two-year sponsorship will fund top-quality kit and additional promotional support as the Raptors continue to grow.

“We’re incredibly grateful for the kit sponsorship and backing from TC Group,” said Andy. “It means we can provide professional-quality kit from the same supplier used by top teams like Northampton Saints, giving our players a real sense of pride. Sponsorship’s vital for grassroots football. Our teams are run entirely by volunteers and parent contributions, which unfortunately don’t cover all the costs of running the club.

Having TC Group, an established local company, right here in Northampton, feels like the perfect partnership. We can even see their offices as we head to our home pitch in Great Houghton!”

Jenny’s son, Jack, has played for the club since the age of four, starting out in their ‘Little Lions’ training club. For him and his teammates, the new strip’s been a huge hit:

“I love our new match and training kits! The blue training kit’s a new colour for us this year and we can even use it as an alternative kit when there’s a colour clash.” said Jack. “Our coaches also love their new kits - thank you, TC Group, for sponsoring SCA Raptors!”

Johanne Taylor, HR Assistant and Employee Board member at TC Group added, “Supporting grassroots sport’s all about investing in local communities, teamwork, and future talent. We’re delighted to see how much this sponsorship means to the players, coaches, and parents, and we’re cheering the Raptors on for another great season ahead!”

About SCA Raptors

SCA’s a thriving, busy football club located in Great Houghton village in the Borough of Northampton. On Saturdays and Sundays, the club plays and trains at Great Houghton Village Hall, which offers excellent facilities including two football pitches, a modern clubhouse, and changing rooms. During the winter months, training sessions take place at the Weston Favell Academy astroturf pitches.

SCA Raptors is proud to partner with the Northampton Football Association to encourage greater participation in football across the town. The club is committed to ensuring that players of all ages and abilities feel welcomed and gain the full benefits of the game — physically, mentally, and socially.

About TC Group

TC Group’s an Accountancy Age ‘Top 20’ firm of business advisors and accountants, providing quality financial advice and strategy, enabling you to achieve your business growth goals, safeguard your wealth, and maximise your tax efficiency.

We pride ourselves on offering more than the standard compliance services and straight-forward number crunching. Through our UK-wide network, we offer a multitude of functional accountancy and specialist business growth services along with personal financial solutions and legal advice, providing our clients with a unified ‘one-stop-shop’ approach, saving you both time and money.

With TC Group by your side, no matter how complex your financial situation may be, we have the resources and expertise to help you navigate it successfully.

https://www.tc-group.com/