Taylor Wimpey South Midlands is supporting site workers with their mental health and confidence across its developments in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Northamptonshire.

Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at the housebuilder, felt compelled to look into the support available to his team following a surge of people approaching him directly for personal help and support mentally and emotionally. Feeling like he didn’t have the personal tools to help, he launched Emotional Support on sites with local psychologist Kasia Murphy.

Kasia now visits the Taylor Wimpey South Midlands sites weekly, offering support and advice to all workers on the developments by walking the developments, making herself available to those in need of a private one-to-one conversation. She can also help point them in the direction of further services if they need it.

Now considered a part of the team, Kasia engages with people on all levels on site and from different walks of life with the reception from workers being positive.

Taylor Wimpey supporting mental health of workers with site service

Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “The service has been welcomed by all, with the team finding it a really positive experience when they meet with Kasia. They appreciate the option of someone to talk to at their place of work, it's convenient and has helped with making it accessible for workers who may not usually have the time or confidence to seek help in alternative locations. I’ve had many of the team share that she has helped them directly and that is wonderful to hear - we look forward to continuing this service across our developments.”