Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, took part in the event, providing students with information about the different career pathways available within the housebuilding sector, including career paths such as Apprenticeships, Graduate Schemes and Management Trainee programmes.

The talk covered all disciplines, from health and safety, to land, finance, construction, sales and customer service.

Kevin Salisbury, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey South Midlands said: “We were thrilled to take part in Maidwell Hall careers fair.

Taylor Wimpey support next generation at Maidwell Hall’s Career Fair.

“Supporting and encouraging the next generation to consider a career in the house building or construction industries is really important to us, and we hope the students were able to enjoy the event and learn much more about the careers our industry could offer.”

Lucy Stawt, Assistant Head Co-Curricular at Maidwell Hall said: “We were thrilled to have welcomed Taylor Wimpey to our school for our careers fair.