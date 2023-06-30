News you can trust since 1931
Taylor Wimpey Site Manager in Northampton awarded national accolade for house building quality

Steve Mabbutt, Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey’s Buckton Fields development in Northampton, has received a prestigious National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award.
By Joanna BrayContributor
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:03 BST- 2 min read

Pride in the Job Quality Awards have been running for 43 years and are awarded following a rigorous judging process. With only 443 winners selected from over 8,000 site managers across the UK, the accolade celebrates the most exceptional managers who are recognised for their dedication to building high quality homes.

Steve Mabbutt said: “To be recognised as one of the UKs top site managers is a huge honour. Me and the team at Buckton Fields are passionate about delivering homes of the highest quality and I'm delighted that our efforts have been recognised.”

Ian Wood, Production Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “This is a huge achievement for Steve and we’re extremely proud of him. These awards are highly regarded in the house-building industry and Steve’s win gives homebuyers the assurance that the homes at Buckton Fields are of the highest quality.”

Steve Mabbutt, Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey’s Buckton Fields development in NorthamptonSteve Mabbutt, Site Manager at Taylor Wimpey’s Buckton Fields development in Northampton
Steve Wood, CEO at the NHBC says: ““Congratulations to all the winners who should feel proud to have received a Pride in the Job Award. Pride in the Job is firmly at the heart of NHBC’s mission to raise standards in the housing industry. It is important we recognise the vital role site managers play in ensuring new homes are delivered on time, on safe sites and to exacting construction quality standards. This accolade recognises the best site managers across the UK and celebrates how much Steve has inspired their team by going the extra mile to deliver homes of the highest quality.”

Each site manager is assessed across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety. Thousands of site inspections and meticulous scoring and verifications have taken place to decide the winning site managers. The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2024.

