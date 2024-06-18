Taylor Wimpey awards Corby Pride with £500 donation
Residents living in Corby and the surrounding local area were invited to nominate local good causes. Once all of the entries were considered, Taylor Wimpey awarded Corby Pride with the top prize.
The event will take place on Saturday 22nd June, starting with a parade from The Cube on George Street, travelling up Westcott Way, Elizabeth Street and concluding at Coronation Park with live music and entertainment.
Pj Bastuba, volunteer organiser at Corby Pride, said: “We want the LGBTQ community to come to celebrate and feel proud of themselves and each other in a safe environment, surrounded by supportive allies. Thanks to the generous support of Taylor Wimpey, this event promises to be louder, prouder, and more memorable than ever.”
Steven Clarke, Technical Director at Taylor Wimpey East Midlands, said: “We were delighted with the number of nominations we received from the local community throughout this competition and would like to thank everyone who took part.
“It's an honour to contribute to a cause that celebrates diversity and brings people together and we hope everyone has a fantastic time at Corby Pride.”
To find out more about Corby Pride, visit https://www.facebook.com/corbypride
