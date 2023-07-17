News you can trust since 1931
Take a sneak peek at this newly expanded Northampton hair salon with a coffee shop and bar

Our photographer has snapped some beautiful pictures of the new premises for family-owned business McMahon & Co Hairdressing - take a look.
Megan Hillery
By Megan Hillery
Published 17th Jul 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 13:20 BST

Family-owned hairdressing salon, McMahon & Co, has moved into the former Warwicks menswear store in Wellingborough Road and expanded with an in-house coffee shop and licenced bar to give their clients the ultimate luxury experience.

After five successful years at their first site further up the road, hairdresser wife and husband duo - Ellis and Mickey McMahon - decided it was time for a move.

Ellis told the Chronicle & Echo: “We are both very excited. We are so happy. It has been months in the pipeline getting it ready and we are finally there now. It’s just so exciting to know we are finally going to be able to move into our new space and welcome all of our guests there.”

The all new salon boasts an in-house coffee shop - that will serve a variety of breakfast options including croissants and toasties - and an exclusive licenced bar so clients can enjoy a chilled beverage of their choosing whilst getting their haircut.

The salon additionally offers a private room, which can be used for weddings, wig fittings and for people with special educational needs and/or disabilities, who struggle with sensory overload when attending hair appointments.

The new McMahon & Co will open its doors for the first time tomorrow (Tuesday, July 18) from 9am.

Meanwhile, take a sneak peek of their luxurious new premises…

Ellis and Mickey McMahon, the owners and founders of McMahon & Co Hairdressing.

