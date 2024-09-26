The Old Kings Head in Long Buckby closed its doors in July 2023 due to spiralling costs, which made it unaffordable to remain open.

A husband and wife took over the tenancy of the pub in Harbidges Lane back in November to keep it running.

Adrian and Tracy Warren, the new landlords, have been renovating the pub from the inside out, including the much-loved garden space, new fixtures, a new kitchen, and a dining area over the course of several months.

Adrian, 64, said: “We love it. The area is lovely. The pub's lovely. The people are amazing. We got really good clientele. The pub's doing well.

“The atmosphere is amazing. It's very much a community village pub. It's lovely.”

Adrian and Tracy, from Essex, moved into The Old Kings Head on November 20, 2023, after spending more than a year and a half travelling the country aboard a canal boat.

With more than 15 years of experience working in pubs, the husband and wife have been investing in doing up the venue since it needs a lot of work, according to Adrian.

“When we took over, it was in a pretty bad state,” said Adrian.

The husband and wife are now renovating the main bar.

The Old Kings Head is open on Monday and Tuesday from 4pm to 11pm, Wednesday through to Saturday from 12pm to 11pm, and from 11.30am to 10.30pm on Sunday.

The pub is open for food from Thursday to Sunday. Adrian said that the menu would also be changing the following week.

“We're just going to add a few things on and take a few things off. (...) We're going to make it a bit more exciting. My wife does the cooking.

“We only serve food Thursday to Sunday because it's a community pub and we don't want to change the atmosphere of the pub,” said Adrian.

The husband and wife are hosting a Halloween party on November 2.

“We don't believe in charging. We think that because it's a community pub, it should be free,” said Adrian.

Check out the pictures below of the revamped pub in Long Buckby.

The Old Kings Head Adrian and Tracy Warren pictured together.

