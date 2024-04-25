Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A prominent Grade II listed former shoe factory in Northampton has REOPENED following a ‘meticulous’ two-year transformation into 89 apartments.

Developers OEH Group have been working for two years to convert the former GT Hawkins Factory, on the corner of Overstone Road and St Michael’s Road, into studio, one, two and three-bedroom accommodation — named Hawkins Court.

The building, which was built around 1880 and once made riding boots for Queen Victoria, was declared complete today (Thursday, April 25) and the ribbon was cut on its official opening.

An OEH Group spokesman said: “The Hawkins Building has been meticulously transformed, marking a significant milestone in the city's regeneration efforts. This official opening ushers in a new era for Northampton.

"This architectural marvel has been lovingly restored and repurposed to meet the demands of modern living, without compromising its historical integrity.

“The significance of this project cannot be overstated. By bringing young professionals to the town centre, the Hawkins Building’s transformation is set to invigorate the community and stimulate economic growth. It represents a beacon of hope and ambition, showcasing what can be achieved through regeneration and forward-thinking urban development.”

The OEH Group said ‘preserving the soul’ of the building was ‘paramount’ and described it as a ‘living legacy that will endure for generations to come’.

The spokesman continued: “Original exposed walls whisper tales of yesteryears, while meticulously repurposed timbers pay homage to the building's storied past. Each apartment is a harmonious blend of old-world charm and contemporary comfort, offering residents a living experience unlike any other.

"The Hawkins Building stands tall as a testament to the past, present, and future.”

The OEH Group added: “Behind the scenes, the tireless efforts of S&R Northants deserve recognition. Their unwavering commitment and expertise were instrumental in bringing our vision to fruition, ensuring that every aspect of the Hawkins Building’s transformation exceeded expectations.

"We would also like to give special thanks to Octopus Real Estate & Acca Group for believing in our vision and trusting we could deliver. This achievement truly is the result of collective effort and collaboration. It is a celebration of teamwork, dedication, and the unwavering belief in the power of transformation.”

Labour Councillor Danielle Stone (Castle ward) said she is ‘delighted’ with how the project, situated in her ward, has panned out.

She said: “I am delighted that the iconic Hawkins building has been developed by a local company into apartments for sale and rent. Lots of original features have been maintained and it has been finished to a very high standard. I only wish St Edmunds hospital could be brought back into use in the same way.”