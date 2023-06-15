The pub is part of the Proper Pubs division at Admiral Taverns and has undergone a significant transformation to create a brand-new look with fresh décor to appeal to the local community. Inside, the pub has been completely redecorated to brighten and refresh the space, including a brand-new bar, flooring and fixtures and fittings throughout.Outside, the Gardeners Arms features brand new lighting and signage to welcome customers in, and an updated courtyard space to enjoy during the summer months.For opening weekend, customers got to enjoy disco music on Friday night and a special live music performance on Saturday night from local artist, Reggae Ray.Operator of the Gardeners Arms, Diane May Round, said: “Opening night was fantastic, it was amazing to see all our customers, old and new, coming to see what the pub has to offer!The feedback we received from our community was amazing, and we can’t wait to see them again soon!”Andrew Lewer, MP for Northampton South who officially reopened the pub, commented: “Diane and her enthusiastic staff team could not have been more welcoming when I cut the ribbon on Friday. The pub looks great, and I wish everyone who has worked so hard to get it open every success.”The Gardeners Arms provides a wide range of drinks offers, including cocktails, wine and fizz promotions, well as a full sports package of Sky Sports, BT Sports and Horse Racing. The pub also hosts an annual schedule of events for the community to enjoy such as regular live music evenings with a DJ and karaoke, as well as charity events in aid of the local foodbank and to have a lifesaving defibrillator installed.Matthew Gurney, Operations Director for Proper Pubs, said: “The refurbishment at the Gardeners Arms looks fantastic – the team has worked really hard to ensure it is a success for the local community.On behalf of the Proper Pubs team, we would like to wish our community hero, Diane, every success for the future in making the Gardeners Arms a fantastic hub of the community”.Proper Pubs is always supporting its communities through an array of events and charity fundraising initiatives, from Christmas selection box collections to local foodbank donations. This Easter, Proper Pubs collected over 12,200 Easter Eggs for local charities and recently installed its 85th defibrillator across its estate.